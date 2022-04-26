LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three new traffic signals were activated in Jefferson County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Tuesday.
A signal is now located on Old Henry Road at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard, along with Billtown Road at the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 265 and Beulah Church Road at the westbound on-ramp on I-265.
KYTC said crews placed electronic message boards at each intersection in advance of the signals being activated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.