LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three new traffic signals were activated in Jefferson County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Tuesday. 

A signal is now located on Old Henry Road at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard, along with Billtown Road at the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 265 and Beulah Church Road at the westbound on-ramp on I-265. 

KYTC said crews placed electronic message boards at each intersection in advance of the signals being activated.

