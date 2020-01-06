LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is starting a "much needed" project aimed at alleviating traffic backups at a busy intersection in east Louisville.
KYTC began road work Monday and said that will continue for several months.
A left turning lane will be added to the westbound lane of KY 22 (Brownsboro Road). Additionally, the northbound lane of Goose Creek Road will be widened for dedicated left and right turn lanes.
“This location experiences frequent traffic congestion, especially during peak commute hours,” Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said in a press release. “Providing turn lanes will reduce congestion, improve safety, and provide efficient movement for the entire intersection.”
As it stands, cars are often backed up on Brownsboro Road during peak hours. It happens because drivers wanting to turn left block other cars wishing to continue straight. A left turning lane will eliminate that problem, KYTC said.
"That moves you up to the front," said Stephanie Caros, spokesperson for KYTC District 5. "It just makes it more efficient, makes it quicker, moves traffic through an intersection easier."
There will be lane closures during the project, the department said, but never during peak hours.
Work is expected to wrap up some time this fall.
