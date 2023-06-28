LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge in Spencer County will be replaced this summer, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The bridge is located on KY 1319, Kings Church Road, spanning over Plum Creek at mile marker 2 in Spencer County.
Construction work is scheduled to begin July 5, which requires a full closure of the existing bridge and a traffic detour that could last up to 60 days. KYTC encourages motorists to seek an alternate route.
According to a news release, the project will demolish the current bridge that was built in 1952. A replacement bridge will be built with new guardrails.
Louisville Paving & Construction will complete the project under a $957,000 contract.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.