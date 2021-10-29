LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reminding motorists to travel safely this Halloween weekend.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 41% of fatal crashes on Halloween involve a drunk driver. People between the ages of 21 to 34 years old have the highest chance of death in those fatal wrecks.
"I want to encourage Kentuckians to celebrate Halloween safely by following health guidelines and making plans for a sober ride home if you plan to drink," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. "A few preventive measures can mean the difference between life and death."
KYTC recommends intoxicated people rely on a sober driver, public transportation or ride sharing.
According to Kentucky State Police, last year there were more than 4,900 total crashes involving impaired drivers in Kentucky. The accidents led to over 2,600 injuries and 181 deaths.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray says drunken driving is 100% preventable.
"If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself," Gray said. "Drivers must understand that either drugs or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times."
