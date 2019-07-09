WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy U.S. 31 W bridge in Hardin County, near West Point and the Jefferson County line, readily shows its age.
Its concrete skin is slowly flaking away to expose a steely skeleton. So, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is building a brand new bridge.
"We have exposed steel, it is weathering, and we need to address that," said Chris Jessie, the public information officer for the KYTC's District 4, which is headquartered in Elizabethtown.
KYTC contractors began work on the bridge in May. Part of the old bridge has already been torn down, forcing drivers going north and south to share the side that's left.
"It's pretty tight going through there on that one lane, especially with semis coming through," said William Hutcherson, who cross the bridge four or five times a week. "People go pretty fast through there. So, you know, you kind of want to hold onto the wheel the best you can."
It's a temporary inconvenience to drivers, but then some like Hutcherson became more concerned when the work stopped.
"It's been a week or two ago since the last time I've seen anybody out here working on it," he said.
Jessie is happy to explain why.
"We went up to the point we couldn't work any longer," he said. "We wanted to get that much done and behind us."
He said even though physical work has paused, KYTC is busy behind the scenes getting proper permitting from two railroad companies, since two railroads cross underneath the bridge.
"That's a very complex part of it, a very integral part of it," he said.
And that's the reason for the delay. Jessie said even figuring out a way to allow construction equipment to safely cross the tracks has proven a bit complicated.
"It's not like us coning off a lane of traffic on I-65," he said. "It's a big deal to say, 'This track is closed.''"
However, he's hopeful work will resume in just days. He's also hoping the new bridge will be complete by Nov. 1, but that could change.
Jessie, though, hopes that date will hold. Otherwise, KYTC would have to pause work in winter, which could create a dangerous scenario for existing traffic if ice or snow coats the side of the bridge still open while work on the other is underway.
"We're going to push for (a November completion)," Jessie said. "We want it to get done."
