LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new project aims to make Kentucky's interstates more beautiful while helping the environment.
Wildflowers growing next to Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville aren't just for decoration. They're there to start a pollinator plot.
Pollinators are important because they pollinate many foods people eat, such as fruits and veggies.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet installed the plot this year with funding from a federal grant.
"This is something that will be cost effective for the state," KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros said. "It will reduce funds for mowing and also the frequency of mowing, but also it will be environmentally impactful and they look pretty."
There are several other plots located along interstates in the area. KYTC is working on converting 10 more acres of land into pollinator plots.
