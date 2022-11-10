LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is being done to secure a railing on the Second Street Bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added metal straps to secure the fence to the railing.
In May, WDRB notified KYTC of the issue. A few months ago, zip ties were put up to hold the fence and railing together.
KYTC has added metal strips to try to make this fence more secure on the 2nd St. bridge. They are in the process of figuring out permanent options @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ERvrJxA4Yu— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) November 10, 2022
Workers said they are now figuring out the best course of action for a permanent repair.
"We're gonna look at all the options and explore what kind of holistic approach we can do to address the sidewalk and the railing to make pedestrians feel as comfortable as they should be," Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 spokesman, said.
The sidewalk is connected to the railing, so that is posing a challenge for a permanent solution.
KYTC said it is safe to walk along the bridge.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.