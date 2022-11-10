2nd Street-Clark Memorial Bridge

The Clark Memorial Bridge as seen from the Ohio River on Sept. 24, 2022. (WDRB/file)

 Chris Otts, WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work is being done to secure a railing on the Second Street Bridge.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added metal straps to secure the fence to the railing.

In May, WDRB notified KYTC of the issue. A few months ago, zip ties were put up to hold the fence and railing together.

Workers said they are now figuring out the best course of action for a permanent repair.

"We're gonna look at all the options and explore what kind of holistic approach we can do to address the sidewalk and the railing to make pedestrians feel as comfortable as they should be," Jim Hannah, KYTC District 5 spokesman, said.

The sidewalk is connected to the railing, so that is posing a challenge for a permanent solution.

KYTC said it is safe to walk along the bridge.

