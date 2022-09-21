LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened entries for its Adopt-A-Highway art contest for students.
The theme of this year's contest is "Keep Kentucky Clean and Green," with the goal to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in their state.
“The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.
The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Students in public, private and home schools can enter.
The winner of each age division will receive a $100 gift card, while second and third place winners will get $50 gift cards. All winners artwork will be on display in the KYTC conference center in Frankfort.
Click here to enter the contest. Entries are required to be postmarked no later than Oct. 28, 2022.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.