HIGHWAY - TRAFFIC - TRUCKS - AP FILE.jpeg
FILE - In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky recently launched a statewide project to replace thousands of roadway lighting with energy-saving LED lights.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this will save the state nearly $3 million per year in utility and maintenance costs.

More than 18,000 lights will be replaced with energy efficient LED lights on some state-maintained roads across Kentucky, including the Cochran Tunnel in Louisville.

The entire project is expected to be done by early 2022.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags