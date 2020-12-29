LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky recently launched a statewide project to replace thousands of roadway lighting with energy-saving LED lights.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this will save the state nearly $3 million per year in utility and maintenance costs.
More than 18,000 lights will be replaced with energy efficient LED lights on some state-maintained roads across Kentucky, including the Cochran Tunnel in Louisville.
The entire project is expected to be done by early 2022.
