LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several interstate ramps around Louisville are closing next weekend.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be doing concrete work on the Interstate 64 East and West ramps to Interstate 264 East. Crews will also work on I-264 East to Bank Street.
The ramps will close at 9 a.m. next Friday, and work is scheduled to be finished the following Tuesday.
There will be signs alerting drivers of the closures.
The project is estimated to cost nearly $11 million.
