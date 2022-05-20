LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers have been complaining that conditions on a stretch of Interstate 65 in Bullitt County are downright dangerous.
Now, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has plans to make repairs.
The announcement came one day after a WDRB News report about the problems and complaints from drivers about the road near Shepherdsville.
Crews are scheduled to go out and fix the highway next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Workers will make concrete slab repairs and test the pavement between mile markers 103 and 115. That's between Lebanon Junction and Brooks.
The work will require some lane closures and rolling roadblocks. KYTC said the problem is because of water washing out the dirt under the concrete and making it uneven.
