KYTC wants public input on design of new I-71 exit in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County drivers could get some traffic relief in the form of a new exit on I-71.
The proposed exit would be at the 20 mile marker between KY 393 near Buckner and KY 53 in La Grange.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the existing exits are congested, often backed up and prone to crashes.
KYTC is considering several different design options or doing nothing at all. Drivers can weigh in through April 10. To do so, click here.
