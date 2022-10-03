LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants feedback on the state's long-range transportation plan.
Starting Monday, you can go see the state's plan and leave a comment about you think needs to change at this website.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the plan evaluates all modes of travel for the next 25 years, including cars, trains, planes, bikes, boats and walking.
"We strive to provide a viable, reliable and resilient transportation system for Kentuckians and those who travel throughout our state," Gray said in a news release Monday. "Thanks to a strategic and thoughtful process, we've developed a comprehensive policy plan and are excited to share a draft of that plan with the public. We really appreciate the input we've received throughout this process and invite the public to weigh in now on the draft of this important document."
The public comment period will be open until Nov. 2. The plan will be finalized in December.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.