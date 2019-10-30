LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Highlands-area Mexican restaurant La Bamba, known for its “burritos as big as your head,” will close next month to allow for demolition of the existing building and construction of a larger building that will house the restaurant and other retail space.
The work at 1237 Bardstown Road is expected to be complete in April 2020, according to a press release.
“We’ve loved being part of the Highlands for the last 22 years and are excited to bring not only a better space for the restaurant, but opportunity for more retail space in this sought-after area,” said Ramiro Aguas, owner of the Illinois-based La Bamba restaurant chain. “We’ll miss our customers over the next several months, but will be back bigger and better in the spring.”
La Bamba’s current building will be razed in mid-November and an aggressive construction schedule will have the new retail and restaurant space open in April, according to the release.
In a move that will please city planners, the new building will be right up on the Bardstown Road sidewalk, with the parking lot hidden in the rear of the lot and accessible only by alley.
The two retail spaces – 2,090 square feet and 1,675 square feet – will front Bardstown Road. The new, 1,400-square-foot La Bamba space will be at the rear the building.
