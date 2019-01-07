La Grange city council strikes down mayor's choice for new police chief

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The La Grange City Council voted down Mayor John Black's choice for police chief Monday night by a 6-2 vote.
Black wanted to appoint current La Grange Officer David Stratton. As the new mayor of La Grange, Black has power to appoint public officials like police chief.
He gave notice late last year to former Chief Frank Conway that he would not be rehired. Black gave him the option to stay on the force, but Conway retired early instead.
Several residents spoke at the meeting Monday and disagreed with Black's new direction. Six council members did as well. They said they thought a chief should have more administrative experience.
Stratton is a patrol officer. He's served with La Grange for 12 years but has 19 total years of police experience. Black thought he deserved a chance.
"For a 13- or 14-man department, he could have got the job done," Black said. "And i'm just disappointed tonight that they didn't choose him, but we will move on."
Before the vote, one councilman said that he would not support Stratton, because Stratton did not want the job. He said Stratton expressed that he would not have the support of the police department nor the city.
After striking down the appointment, the council did make sure that Stratton could keep his job as police officer.
Stratton declined to comment after the meeting.
"I promise the citizens of La Grange that they will continue to be watched after, safe, and I'll eventually bring another recommendation to the city council," Black said.
Black could bring a new appointment to the council at its meeting next month. But he said he could call a special meeting to do so sooner.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.