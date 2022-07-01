LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of La Grange is celebrating the opening of its new state-of-the-art park.
Springs Park is located in downtown La Grange near Main Street and Second Avenue. It's nine acres of green space the Oldham County city invested $3 million toward.
The multimillion dollar park features a playground, a new skate park, an amphitheater, a splash pad, walking trails and a farmers market pavilion.
"This has been an ongoing idea created many years ago and this is just another piece of the puzzle that we're trying to create here in downtown La Grange," Mayor John Black said.
A dedication ceremony for the park was held Friday evening. Festivities included live music, food trucks and bounce houses.
The park will host the city's Fourth of July events this weekend, including a big fireworks display.
