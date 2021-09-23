LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The spotlight may be on the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors in La Grange also want to remind residents about the flu shot.
The flu season was mild last year, but more people were masking up and practicing social distancing at that time. Doctors said it's harder this year to predict which flu strain to include in the flu vaccine.
Additionally, the combination of COVID-19 and a bad flu season could create another very real nightmare for hospitals.
"We could be in danger of being overwhelmed," said Angela Sandlin, director of pharmacy for Baptist Health La Grange. "And in addition to that, just because you get one of those illnesses, you could end up with both. Vaccination is just the key there."
The best time to get the flu shot is sometime between right now and the end of October so your immune system will be ready when flu season peaks during the winter.
