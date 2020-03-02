LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turning old homes into new small businesses could be the future for Main Street in La Grange.
Mayor John Black hopes the new idea will bring more visitors and shoppers to the historic downtown shopping area.
"It's different. You won't find a place like this anywhere else," said Maureen Capalbo, who is a regular at Friends & Fiber on Main Street.
Vicki Kinser opened the knitting shop 20 years ago.
"Businesses come and go. There's an ebb and flow to little small towns like this," Kinser said.
The shop could soon find new neighbors as the city plans to expand Main Street into the nearby neighborhood.
"I think that'll work out really well," said Kinser. "The more the merrier."
On Monday night, the city rezoned the 14 homes that extend from East Main Street's business district down to the Train Museum to allow businesses to operate in the residential area.
"It helps the city to give us 14 more different opportunities to create some small shops, bookstores, or just home uses of those properties," said Black.
But the houses won't go anywhere. Instead, homeowners are encouraged to open their own small business — which could include cafes or specialty boutiques — or Airbnb on the property.
"Our house has two front doors. If I wanted to, I could take the front corner room and put a little shop in there," said Kitty Bierbaum, who lives in the newly rezoned district.
She's excited for the new opportunities that could elevate the small town charm she loves.
"Probably a year or two years from now, nobody's going to recognize this (block)," Bierbaum said.
The city also plans to widen sidewalks and add lighting to make the area more pedestrian friendly. Officials hope work can start within the next few months.
