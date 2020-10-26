LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a homecoming that melted hearts. A father and daughter reunited with a hug after nearly 100 days apart as he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Unfortunately, the cheers didn't last long. Monday, WDRB News learned that Demetrius Booker is back in the hospital.
Booker said he checked back in to the hospital on Friday, just hours after his homecoming celebration.
"The pain I was going through on Friday, my mind couldn't deviate from that," he said.
Thousands have followed the 40-year-old La Grange father's story online. He's been in a coma, admitted to six hospitals and lost 40 pounds while fighting complications from COVID-19 since July.
Relatives say he's now suffering with gallbladder issues, but doctors are hesitant about surgery as Booker's lungs are still weak.
"So they're going to attempt to drain it first before they decide if they're going to replace it or not, but ultimately, it needs to come out," Latosha Bishop, Booker's sister, said.
Booker had no underlying health conditions before catching the virus.
