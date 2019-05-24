LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a La Grange, Kentucky man held an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint and demanded that he smooth out his gravel driveway with a rake.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Spann Lane, just northeast of downtown La Grange.
Oldham County Police say an Amazon delivery driver had just delivered a package to the home of 63-year-old Kenneth Vance.
As the driver was preparing to leave, police say Vance pulled a gun, pointed it at him and demanded that he get out of the vehicle. Police say he then told the driver to stay where he was while he walked back into the house and returned with a rake.
At that point, police say he demanded that the driver use the rake to even out the gravel in his driveway that was disturbed by the delivery van.
Vance was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.