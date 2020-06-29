LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Oldham County man has been arrested after he "wantonly" and intentionally shot off fireworks near juveniles over the weekend.
According to court documents, the incident took place late Saturday night in La Grange, Kentucky.
Police say they were called to Daverman Drive in La Grange on a report of a man who was firing off "mortar rounds." According to an arrest warrant, 41-year-old Daniel Sawyers nearly injured four of his neighbors.
Police say in one case, one firework fell to the ground and hit a 17-year-old girl in the head, nearly injuring her.
In another case, police say Sawyers intentionally kicked over a bucket of fireworks, causing them to shoot toward a group of neighbors, including two juveniles.
Neighbors called the La Grange Police Department. When officers arrived, they say there was a crowd of people near Sawyers' home, shouting at him. He refused to answer the door for officers. A warrant was issued for his arrest early Sunday morning, and he was taken into custody a few hours after the incident.
Police say he would not come to the door, so officers forced entry. Body cameras were on during the arrest.
Sawyers is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
