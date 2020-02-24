LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange, Kentucky, man has been killed in a head-on crash in Switzerland County, Indiana.
According to an Indiana State Police investigation released Monday, La Grange resident Jeffery Osborne, 29, was driving east on state Route 156 Friday when his vehicle crossed into the south side of the road and then into the westbound lane. Police said his vehicle struck a Jeep wrangle head-on that was driven by 26-year-old Shelby McCrillis.
Osborne did not wear a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Switzerland County Coroner's office, according to the report. McCrillis, who wore a seatbelt, was taken to King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana, with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police said toxicology results are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department, Switzerland County EMS and the Jeff/Craig Fire Department assisted.
