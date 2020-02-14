LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A major railroad project in La Grange, Kentucky, is taking a bit longer than expected and will shut down railroad crossings into Saturday.
CSX crews need more time for the new asphalt to cure, according to a Facebook post by the La Grange Police Department.
The work was originally scheduled to be complete by 8 p.m. Friday. But four major railroad crossings will remain closed until 8 a.m. Saturday.
The closed railroad crossings are all on Main Street, at intersections with First, Second and Cedar streets and Walnut Avenue.
La Grange Mayor John Black previously told WDRB the week-long project would improve safety.
"They've had some recent track failures here in the last six months, just minimal track failures," he said. "They decided it was time to replace the whole system through our downtown."
