LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Rotary Club official called police on a relative, but when officers arrived, he was the one put in handcuffs.
According to an arrest citation, Gary Barr called 911 on a relative claiming they were attempting to stab a dog. But when police arrived on scene, the situation took a 180.
The victim was outside and "visibly upset and crying" and had "dried blood on the right nostril," according to the citation. It goes on to say the "victim stated Barr was upset because (they) would not have sex with him." The victim told police Barr had been forcing sex the past two years.
Barr was arrested and charged with incest and fourth-degree assault Friday.
“Details are certainly hard to count and hard to read that's for sure,” said Michael Owsley, the Rotary Club District Governor for Dist. 6710, which serves the western part of Kentucky.
Barr was the 2020 president-elect for the La Grange Rotary Club. The board took immediate action Monday and removed him from his position.
“They also went ahead and put his membership in an on-hold status, pending the outcome of the legal process there, and so he is not included in any sort of activities with the club or any other activities they're involved in,” Owsley said.
The Rotary Club is an international organization that focuses on service in the community.
“Certainly, they've had a great impact on the community, and you hate to see the actions of any sort of individual affect that outcome there,” Owsley said.
Despite Barr's charges, the club won't let this stop them from focusing on its mission.
“They're going to continue serving their communities, and they're going to continue doing their good work and support their neighbors and the students in their community,” he said.
Barr is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
