LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Los Angeles Lakers star Rajon Rondo came home to Louisville Thursday to encourage kids to hit the books, not just the court.
"It's very humbling, being back home and looking at those guys. I was once there a long, long time ago," he said.
Rondo's Foundation is one of the groups partnering with Junior Bridgeman's Trifecta Gala to create a library program for kids.
It's the first year for the program.
They're donating 300 backpacks to students at the West End School and W.E.B. DuBois Academy. The bags are packed with books for summer reading and tickets to summer events like Louisville Bats games.
"It's important for education, it's obviously Number One," Rondo said. "It's something no one can ever take away from you. In my position, I'm an athlete. I play sports. And at any given moment, I can get injured and my career is over. Having something to fall back on is very important."
The Trifecta Gala Library Program is an extension of the Derby Eve Trifecta Gala hosted by Junior Bridgeman and his three children.
The West End School is one group benefiting from the gala.
