LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Labor Day at the Zoo Picnic and Car Show has been canceled this year.
Kentucky labor unions announced that the 21st annual event won't be happening until 2021. The event is put on by the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council and typically draws up to 6,000 union members and their families.
It also raises money for local charities.
The event was originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. It will now take place on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Kentucky Union members who would still like to visit the Louisville Zoo on Labor Day 2020, despite the picnic cancellation, can still purchase discounted tickets by CLICKING HERE and entering the code LUP2020. The discount is only on the cost of the ticket to the Louisville Zoo. Tickets are only valid on Sept. 7, 2020.
Despite the cancellation of the picnic, the unions say they'll still provide financial support to charities this year.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.