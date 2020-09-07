LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A town hall is scheduled for Labor Day where many intend to call for more federal aid and support for families amid the pandemic.
The meeting includes a panel alongside Representative John Yarmuth. Organizers say the town hall will provide an opportunity to hear the stories and experiences of Kentucky workers and provide perspective from experts on what policy actions can be taken.
The meeting is sponsored by the Kentucky State AFL-CIO, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Center for Popular Democracy.
The town hall is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7. To register to attend, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.