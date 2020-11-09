LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky county is coming up short-handed when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.
As cases of the coronavirus continue to increase around the country, those in Grayson County are not only dealing with that but also the lack of contact tracers. One by one, page by page, contact tracers at the Grayson County Health Center call those who may need to be quarantined because of the coronavirus, but the department can’t keep up.
“It’s all hands on deck," Grayson County Health Director William Embry said. "We’ve all made calls. I’ve made calls to help at times, so it can be quite overwhelming at times."
Only 11 people — most working from home — is all the county has to keep track of who has the virus and who’s isolated.
“It gets burdensome very quickly," Embry said. "A lot of these tracers stay on the phone for hours at a time. It doesn’t matter how many contact tracers you have. You would have to have a full call center, and for a rural county like Grayson County, that is not realistic.”
Despite it being a rural county, each tracer contacts up to 150 people a day, and the county could still use more help but can’t afford it. Most of the local tracers come from temp agencies through the state. On Monday, Grayson County reported 51 news cases, and it's school district is now back to NTI through at least Friday.
“With the uptick in our community cases over the past week, the climate here has changed drastically," Grayson County School spokesperson Karyn Lewis said. "So we had to take that into consideration."
Health department officials said it’s not so much about a lack of tracer but more about those refusing to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making contacting everyone nearly impossible.
“It’s going to be more complicated for local health departments to do what we are trusted to do,” Embry said.
The school district said it will decide Thursday what will happen next week for students and staff.
