LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in LaGrange are warning residents about an email message claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles demanding payment for a bogus traffic citation.
The email comes with an attachment that looks like an authentic citation. The email also says people can contest the citation by clicking on a link, but police say it's all a scam.
The department posted a photo of the fake citation on its Facebook page.
The post says the email directs people in the area to pay the fine online within 72 hours.
Police remind everyone that the Kentucky Department of Transportation does not send emails demanding payment for citations.
Anyone who may have already sent money or clicked on a link on an email like this, is asked to call contact Oldham County Dispatch at (502) 222-0111 to request that an officer return your call.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.