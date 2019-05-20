LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A huge fire destroyed part of a marina at Lake Cumberland just days before the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but there are no plans to close it.
The co-owner of the marina at the Conley Bottom Resort in Monticello, Kentucky, says fire destroyed a store and cafe, and damaged a houseboat used by the marina at Lake Cumberland. No rental boats or other private vessels were damaged.
In a statement the resort said it plans to continue renting boats during the Memorial Day weekend.
Conley Bottom Resort describes itself as a family-fun destination, offering waterfront lodging and houseboat rentals. This weekend is the start of a very busy boating season, and the fire is going to cause problems for the business.
"It's going to hurt us bad," said Fred Piercy, co-owner of the resort, "but we are going to make a temporary office and try to be open. All of our rentals and our campground is still good. All of that will continue on."
The fire knocked out power to 225 customers in the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
