Lake Cumberland rises to record levels as nearby homeowners dodge floodwaters

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) — All of the recent rain across Kentucky has caused Lake Cumberland to reach record elevation levels, and that's causing problems and concerns in a lot of low-lying areas.
Tonya Menix lives on Riverview Drive near Lake Cumberland, and despite the warnings, she stuck it out for as long as she could.
"About two weeks ago, the come told us that there was a possibility that we may need to leave," Menix said. "My husband left ... but I stayed another two or three days."
Russell County emergency crews put up flood walls, but that didn't last, and neither did Menix.
"The water just kept rising ... which didn't leave us a lot of time to get a lot of things moved," she said. "But we all got out safe."
But H. M. Bottom, the Russell County emergency manager, said the rainfall is only part of the problem.
"Right now, we've got about 20 cabins that are underwater, and we've got about eight or nine roads closed," he said. "We are getting water from as far away as Hazard on down in eastern Kentucky. It feeds into Lake Cumberland."
For now, officials continue to release water from the spillways, but there's still a lot of concern and a lot of sightseeing.
"I know of three that their home is flooded," Menix said.
Menix and some of her neighbors are staying in a nearby hotel until the floodwaters recede. Her home is still dry, but she has taken some losses.
"We have lost two bucket trucks, an RV [and] a building," she said.
Emergency management officials believe the worst is behind them and expect the lake to crest Wednesday morning.
