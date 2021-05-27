TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews at the Taylorsville Lake Marina are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day Weekend that's sure to kick off lake season.
The holiday weekend marks the first of many busy weekends for lakes heading into summer.
"This is when people really get down here," marina manager Debbie Stafford said.
Last year's holiday weekend just wasn't the same due to COVID-19 restrictions. While boat traffic was busy, the marina was limited, and masks were required.
"You see a different attitude with people this year than you did last year," Stafford said. "I think people were a little frustrated last year. They feel a little bit more free this year."
Whether you're heading to the lake or a backyard for a cookout to celebrate the holiday, restrictions will likely be fewer than they were just a year ago.
However, doctors say we're not in the clear just yet.
"I think we are very much in a grey zone right now," said Dr. Monalisa Tailor with Norton Healthcare. "We have some people that have been vaccinated, some people that haven't been vaccinated."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lift some restrictions Friday, like raising capacity to 75% for outdoor gatherings with fewer than 1,000 people.
Doctors recommend not letting your guard down. They said there is still a large percentage of unvaccinated people who are still at risk, adding that the key to safety against the virus this year is not only the shot but also staying outdoors and being aware of who you're around.
"If it's someone who hasn't been vaccinated yet, and you've got family members who are immunocompromised, they're getting chemotherapy, they're transplant patients, they're kids younger than 11, we want to keep them safe too" Tailor said. "So in that instance, I would suggest wearing a mask."
Masks for vaccinated people are now optional, and the mask mandate still stands for those unvaccinated. Experts say as we get more comfortable, it's important to stick to the remaining guidelines in order for normal to carry on.
Doctors recommend frequently washing hands if sharing food over the holiday weekend.
