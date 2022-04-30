LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two NFL quarterbacks who played for the University of Louisville visited the city on Saturday.
Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson returned to host the Derby City Reunion Weekend at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood.
Bridgewater led Louisville to a 2013 Sugar Bowl victory, winning Most Valuable Player. Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy, the only Cardinal to ever win the award. Both were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft after their college careers.
Local organizations and community service providers set up information booths during the event as children between the ages of 5 to 17 participated in games, skills challenges and interacted with the professional football players.
"It's a great feeling coming back here, six years later seeing this facility, it's all about giving resources to the community," Bridgewater said. "This is another resource for the community. There's going to be another Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater, DeVante Park, Jamon Brown come out of Louisville, that will use this facility, that had this resource."
Mayor Greg Fischer presented Bridgewater, Jackson and NBA player Rajon Rondo, a Louisville native, with keys to the city.
Jackson, who won the 2019 NFL MVP, said they wanted to help children who are less fortunate.
"It's really an overwhelming feeling," Jackson said. "Seeing their faces light up, they're yelling at us, 'you made my day, you made my year.' Stuff like that is touching to us.'"
The event promoted active and healthy lifestyles. Children caught passes thrown by Jackson, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
Bridgewater said events like the one held Saturday let children see people they idolize in-person, which goes a long way because they can see their sense of spirit and heart.
"It's great being here at this event, feeling the love that we're both getting," Bridgewater, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, said. "Hopefully we can continue to do something like this every year."
