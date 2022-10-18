CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of Interstate 71 North in Oldham County is closed.

Crews are making emergency bridge repairs on Fallen Timber Road just past the Pendleton exit. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should expect delays in the area.

The left lane is expected to stay closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

