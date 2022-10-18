LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of Interstate 71 North in Oldham County is closed.
Crews are making emergency bridge repairs on Fallen Timber Road just past the Pendleton exit. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should expect delays in the area.
I-71 North: Left lane closed until 3pm today, Oct 18, at bridge over KY 1606 (Fallen Timber Rd) near MM 29. Crews making emergency bridge repairs. Motorists should heed signage, use caution and expect delays. @HCLocal @TRIMARCTraffic @kystatepolice @KYTCDistrict6 #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/uLuYRoe8n2— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) October 18, 2022
The left lane is expected to stay closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
