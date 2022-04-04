LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The right lane is scheduled to be closed one night this week on the westbound deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge as work continues on the bridge over the Ohio River.
The overnight right lane closure on westbound Interstate 64 starts around 10 p.m. Tuesday and goes until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Closures could change due to weather or other circumstances.
Crews will repair pavement on the top deck of the bridge.
During the lane closure, all ramps will be accessible.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
