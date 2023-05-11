NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A lane on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed this weekend for crews to pour new concrete.
The right lane of eastbound I-64 on the lower deck will close at 7 p.m. Friday until Saturday, May 13 around 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Eastbound I-64 traffic will be able to cross using the top deck of the bridge.
The ramp from New Albany to I-64 will also be closed. Drivers won't be able to get to the Shawnee Expressway.
