LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspection crews need to take a closer look at the Sherman Minton Bridge next week, and that means intermittent lane closures.
Bridge inspections start next Tuesday and will continue for four weeks. One westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 23, and will continue to April 1. Eastbound closures will happen April 6-18 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on most days.
Crews will be inspecting the condition of the bridge and taking measurements of structural elements.
That information will be used for major construction planned to start late spring.
