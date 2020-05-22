LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A routine inspection of the Clark Memorial Bridge that connects downtown Louisville to southern Indiana means lane closures will be in effect for about a week.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the in-depth routine inspection is scheduled to start May 27 and continue until June 2. Single-lane closures to accommodate equipment are possible on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m each day.
The inspection schedule could be adjusted due to weather conditions or other unforeseen delays.
