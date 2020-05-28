LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews began an in-depth routine inspection of the Clark Memorial Bridge on Wednesday.
The span, also known as the Second Street Bridge, connects downtown Louisville to southern Indiana. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the in-depth routine inspection is scheduled to continue through June 2.
Single-lane closures to accommodate equipment are possible on the bridge between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m each day.
The inspection schedule could be adjusted due to weather conditions or other unforeseen delays.
