LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Interstate 64 and 9th Street interchange is scheduled to have single-lane closures this week.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), bridge engineers will be performing required two-year inspections of the bridges. The closures are necessary to accommodate the equipment needed to perform the inspection.
The single-lane ramp closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, June 12: I-64 west off-ramp to 9th Street
- Tuesday, June 13: I-64 east off-ramp to 9th Street
- Wednesday, June 14: 9th Street on-ramp to I-64 west
The dates and duration of the work can change due to weather or other delays.
