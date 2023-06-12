Road work generic

Road construction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Interstate 64 and 9th Street interchange is scheduled to have single-lane closures this week.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), bridge engineers will be performing required two-year inspections of the bridges. The closures are necessary to accommodate the equipment needed to perform the inspection.

The single-lane ramp closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Monday, June 12: I-64 west off-ramp to 9th Street
  • Tuesday, June 13: I-64 east off-ramp to 9th Street
  • Wednesday, June 14: 9th Street on-ramp to I-64 west

The dates and duration of the work can change due to weather or other delays.

