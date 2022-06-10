LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures along a 5-mile stretch of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana will begin next week and extend through late June.
In a news release Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said, Monday or shortly thereafter, crews will begin bridge maintenance at several locations between Memphis and Sellersburg on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-65.
Closures are planned between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
