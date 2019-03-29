LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspection work on the Sherman Minton Bridge will resume on April 1.
Crews will be focusing on the upper and lower decks of the bridge.
Lane closures will be in effect during the inspections that are scheduled to continue through April 15. Closing the lanes will allow crews to safely conduct the inspections. Drivers can expect to find one lane closed in each direction during the day and two eastbound lanes closed overnight.
The daytime eastbound closures are scheduled to start around 9 a.m. most mornings and end around 7 p.m. Overnight closures will begin around 8 p.m. and end around 6 a.m. The single westbound closures will begin daily around 6 a.m. and end mid- to late-afternoon.
No work is scheduled for April 13 because of Thunder Over Louisville.
