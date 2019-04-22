LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge start this week to allow for survey work as part of a planned renewal project.
The survey work starts Tuesday, and is expected to take two to three days to complete. During the survey, up to two miles of single lane closures are expected on I-64 between I-264 in Kentucky and I-265 in Indiana.
The lanes need to be shut down to allow crews to safely conduct the survey work. Drivers should expect a single westbound lane closure on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a single eastbound lane closure on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lane closures could extend into Thursday, if work is delayed by weather or other reasons.
The $92 million renovation of the Sherman Minton Bridge and nearby parts of Interstate 64 is expected to start in early 2021, and could take two to three years to complete. The renewal is aimed at extending the life of the 56-year-old bridge by three decades. It's not yet known if the entire bridge will need to be shut down for the project.
