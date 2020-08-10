LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some lanes on the Kennedy Bridge will be shut down at various times starting this week as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet conduct inspections.
Weather permitting, single lane closures were scheduled to start Aug. 10 and continue through Aug. 14. No closures are planned for the weekend. Lane closures will also be in effect Monday through Wednesday of next week.
The inspections are done every other year.
The John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge was opened to northbound and southbound traffic in 1964. The deck of the bridge was replaced in 2016 as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project and reopened with six lanes of southbound traffic.
