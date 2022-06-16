LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inspection of the 2nd Street Bridge will cause delays around downtown Louisville and southern Indiana next week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to begin work on the bridge for its biannual inspection on June 20. Crews will be working through June 24.
Inspectors will be looking for any structural deficiencies on the 93-year-old bridge.
"The bridge is in pretty good shape for its age," said KYTC Spokesperson Chuck Wolfe. "Its overall condition rating is 'fair.'"
At least one lane will be closed for the duration of the inspection, according to KYTC.
Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge. The far right hand lane on the northbound side, toward Jeffersonville, will be closed. One lane will remain open for northbound traffic.
Once that portion of the inspection is completed, the far southbound lane, toward Louisville, will be closed as crews inspect the opposite side of the bridge.
Additionally, crews will be repairing railing along the bridge. Parts of the railing were found to be damaged or missing altogether, and more of that railing was damaged after a car crashed into it on June 15.
"We’ll get multiple tasks accomplished while the lanes have to be closed to traffic anyways," Wolfe said.
Drivers will notice contractors trucks, KYTC vehicles, fire trucks and even crews climbing on the bridge for the inspection. Officials encourage drivers to pay attention, be patient and prepare for delays.
"Being in a hurry is not a good thing any time you’re around a work zone," Wolfe said.
The inspection will examine all parts of the bridge above the Ohio River's surface. In 2023, another inspection will take a look at the structure of the bridge below the surface of the water.
