LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two lanes of the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in downtown Louisville will be closed Thursday while crews make repairs to the bridge deck.
That's according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The two southbound turning lanes on the Kentucky side of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews patch potholes. Those lanes are used to turn on to West Main Street in downtown Louisville.
Drivers are advised to use caution and obey traffic signs until the repairs are complete.
