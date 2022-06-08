LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road work will cause some traffic backup for drivers in southern Indiana this week.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said crews will be making adjustments to ongoing work on Interstate 65 near Sellersburg, between Exits 7 and 9.
The work has been going on since April to replace structures and an archway at Camp Run Creek under the interstate, INDOT said.
Single lane closures and "a series of rolling slow-downs" will start around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 9, so crews can adjust striping at the northbound crossover in the construction zone.
Work is expected to be complete by early Friday morning, "prior to rush hour," INDOT said Wednesday.
Starting Friday, INDOT said the crossover will start "further south" in an effort to avoid existing drainage inlets on I-65 from being damaged.
The project's next phase is set to be gin in late July or early August. As part of that work, all I-65 traffic will move to the northbound side of the interstate. Work is expected to be finished in late October.
