LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A project in Scottsburg, Indiana, is aimed at making a busy roadway safer.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, U.S. 31 would be reconfigured from two lanes in each direction to one lane each way with a turn lane in the middle between state Route 56 and York Street.
The project in Scott County, expected to cost just over $1 million, is intended to make the road safer, improve traffic flow and reduce rear end crashes.
Construction would start next spring and include traffic shifts and lane closures.
Indiana Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting Sept. 22 at Mid-American Science Park in Scottsburg at 6:30 p.m.
