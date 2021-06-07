LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transportation officials are giving drivers a heads up about some extended lane closures in Kentuckiana.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says those who take the Kennedy Bridge from Indiana to Kentucky will have to deal with fewer lanes for a little longer.
Three of the six lanes on the Interstate 65 South bridge were shut down for inspections and preventative maintenance on Monday. But KYTC says during the inspection, crews found one of the expansion joints needs to be repaired.
The expansion joints allow the bridge to expand and contract with temperature. KYTC says the structural integrity of the bridge is not affected, but the three lanes will stay closed while the repair is made.
