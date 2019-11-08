LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repair work scheduled for the Kennedy Bridge means several lanes will be closed for more than two weeks, beginning Saturday morning.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, the left three lanes of the bridge will close, and won't reopen until Nov. 27. That's the day before Thanksgiving, and one of the busiest travel days on the road.
The lanes are being shut down so crews can repair expansion joints to give drivers a smoother ride across the bridge.
Work will shift in December to the three right lanes.
